Snowfall Disrupts Travel Across Kashmir, NH Highway Shut
An official said that the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic after snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel.“No vehicular movement is allowed from either Jammu or Srinagar,“ he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri and Sinthan roads have also been closed.
Meanwhile, rail services were partially affected with two passenger trains cancelled amid snowfall. The train between Banihal and Budgam has also been cancelled.
Meanwhile, 25 flights have been cancelled at the Srinagar airport due to poor visibility following fresh snowfall. Authorities advised commuters to avoid travel until weather conditions improve.
Passengers have been asked to remain in touch with airlines and rely only on official traffic advisories for updates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment