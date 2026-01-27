Snowfall Disrupts Travel Across Kashmir, NH Highway Shut

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fresh snowfall across the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday disrupted road, rail and air services with national highway shut and several flights cancelled at the Srinagar airport, officials said.

An official said that the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic after snowfall in and around the Navyug Tunnel.“No vehicular movement is allowed from either Jammu or Srinagar,“ he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that the Mughal Road, Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri and Sinthan roads have also been closed.

Meanwhile, rail services were partially affected with two passenger trains cancelled amid snowfall. The train between Banihal and Budgam has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, 25 flights have been cancelled at the Srinagar airport due to poor visibility following fresh snowfall. Authorities advised commuters to avoid travel until weather conditions improve.

Passengers have been asked to remain in touch with airlines and rely only on official traffic advisories for updates.