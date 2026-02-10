403
Moderate Earthquake Hits Near Russia’s Novorossiysk
(MENAFN) An earthquake struck approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the southern Russian port city of Novorossiysk on Tuesday, authorities reported.
Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said on Telegram that the tremor did not cause any damage to local infrastructure. “Information about underground tremors has been received by the Unified Duty Dispatch Service from monitoring centers,” he stated. “The tremors were recorded approximately 30 kilometers from the city at a depth of over 20 kilometers. There is no damage to infrastructure facilities.”
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 4.8.
According to the regional operational headquarters, residents in both Novorossiysk and the nearby city of Anapa reported feeling the tremors.
