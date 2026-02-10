403
Left Bloc Condemns EU Parliament’s Refusal to Address West Bank
(MENAFN) The Left faction in the European Parliament sharply criticized the institution on Monday after it dismissed their appeal to hold discussions on Israel’s latest move to widen its authority across parts of the occupied West Bank.
"Once again, the Parliament decided to turn a blind eye to violence in Palestine,” the group stated in a post shared on the US social media company X’s platform.
According to the bloc, the proposal to open a parliamentary debate was blocked by an alliance made up of centrist-right and far-right forces within the legislature.
European Parliament lawmakers are currently convening in Strasbourg from Feb. 9 to 12 for a plenary gathering focused on matters related to the European Union as well as global political issues.
On Sunday, Israel’s security cabinet issued directives to revoke legislation that prohibited the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the West Bank, to open previously sealed land registry files, and to shift authority over building permits in a settlement cluster near Hebron from the Palestinian local administration to Israel’s civil authority.
These steps further broaden Israeli supervision and law enforcement into territories designated as Area A and Area B, citing claimed infractions involving unauthorized construction, water management concerns, and harm to archaeological and environmental locations.
Under the expanded framework, Israeli authorities would be empowered to carry out demolitions and confiscate Palestinian-owned property, including in zones that officially fall under the civil and security control of the Palestinian Authority.
