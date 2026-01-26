Queens Workers' Compensation Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Explains How Lost Wages Are Calculated Under New York Workers' Compensation Law

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY - Workers injured on the job in New York receive approximately two-thirds of their average weekly wage through workers' compensation, with payments capped at $1,222.42 per week for injuries occurring between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office ( ) explains how disability classifications, average weekly wage calculations, and state-imposed caps determine the benefit amounts injured workers receive.

According to Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, lost wage benefits replace income that workers miss because a work-related injury or illness prevents them from performing their job or forces them to work reduced hours at lower pay. Under New York Workers' Compensation Law Section 15, weekly wage benefits are calculated using two-thirds of the worker's average weekly wage, adjusted by disability percentage, and subject to the state maximum in effect on the date of injury.

Queens workers' compensation attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that the New York Workers' Compensation Board calculates the average weekly wage using gross earnings from the 52 weeks prior to the injury date, including overtime. "The Board uses different formulas for workers who worked irregularly, seasonally, or fewer days to fairly reflect their earnings," Sanchez explains. "After the Board sets your average weekly wage, the weekly benefit is generally calculated as two-thirds of that amount, multiplied by your disability percentage based on medical evidence, subject to the state maximum."

Sanchez emphasizes that the maximum weekly benefit is locked to the injury date and does not increase with annual adjustments. For example, a worker earning $2,000 per week would calculate to approximately $1,333 at two-thirds, but for injuries between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, the cap limits the weekly payment to $1,222.42. "Workers injured in earlier years continue receiving the maximum rate from their injury year, even after newer, higher caps take effect," the attorney adds. "This means someone injured in 2023 receives the 2023 maximum rate throughout their case, even though the 2025 and 2026 maximums are higher."

Lost wage benefits begin after a worker is unable to work for more than seven days, with a seven-day waiting period that applies to both total and partial disability. However, if disability extends beyond 14 days, the waiting period is waived, and payment is issued retroactively from day one. Insurance carriers must issue the first payment within 18 days of the injury date or within 10 days after the employer became aware of the injury, whichever is later.

"Prompt reporting protects your right to benefits and prevents payment delays," Sanchez advises. "Injured workers should report injuries immediately to their supervisor or human resources department, preferably in writing, and complete Form C-3 within two years of the injury date, though filing earlier protects their rights."

The attorney explains that disability classifications determine both benefit rates and payment duration. New York recognizes four main categories: temporary total disability for workers who cannot work at all during recovery, temporary partial disability for workers who can perform light-duty tasks at reduced earnings, permanent total disability for injuries that permanently prevent any gainful employment, and permanent partial disability for conditions that permanently reduce wage-earning capacity.

Disability classification is established through medical documentation from treating physicians, which determines the extent of limitations and the appropriate benefit category. Workers who return to modified duties at reduced wages continue receiving partial benefits calculated by comparing new earnings to the pre-injury average weekly wage. "This provision bridges the gap while workers rebuild their skills or transition to different roles," notes Sanchez. "Benefits continue until earnings recover or the worker reaches maximum medical improvement."

The Workers' Compensation Board can modify benefit amounts if medical conditions or work capacity change, with either the injured worker or insurance carrier able to request modification hearings supported by new medical evidence. Insurance carriers often seek benefit reductions when doctors report improvement, while benefits can increase if conditions worsen or additional treatment extends the disability period. "Maintaining current medical documentation that accurately reflects limitations is essential to protecting benefit levels," Sanchez emphasizes.

Maximum medical improvement occurs when a worker's condition stabilizes and further treatment will not significantly improve function. At this point, physicians determine whether permanent restrictions exist or full duty can be resumed, shaping the next phase of benefits. Workers with permanent limitations are evaluated for permanent partial or permanent total disability, with permanent partial classifications assigning benefits based on scheduled loss of use for affected body parts.

For injured workers throughout Queens and New York City seeking to recover the benefits they deserve, contacting an experienced workers' compensation attorney may provide essential advocacy through the claims process and Board hearings.

