Orange Alerts Issued as Storm Nils Batters 19 French Departments
(MENAFN) Nineteen French departments entered orange alert status Wednesday as Storm Nils unleashed torrential rainfall, flooding threats, and destructive winds nationwide, Meteo-France reported.
The national meteorological service warned the weather system would pummel the country through Thursday, generating "violent winds and further significant rainfall in many regions."
Meteo-France issued orange-level wind alerts for six departments—Vendee, Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Landes, Haute-Corse, and Corse-du-Sud. Precipitation warnings covered Puy-de-Dome and Cantal, while flood advisories extended to 13 additional departments, including Ariege, Morbihan, and Vendee.
Thursday's forecast anticipates orange alerts expanding to 24 more departments.
Wind velocities will surpass 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) across multiple zones, with Corsica potentially experiencing extreme gusts between 140 and 160 km/h (87 to 99 mph). Atlantic coastal regions face projected winds of 120 to 140 km/h (75 to 87 mph), while southwestern interior areas could encounter 100 to 110 km/h (62 to 68 mph) gusts, intensifying locally during thunderstorm activity.
The Vigicrues flood surveillance network characterized conditions as a "significant, long-lasting and widespread flooding episode" impacting vast territories, emphasizing that ground saturation from weeks of relentless precipitation has created critical vulnerability.
Tuesday evening, the Ecological Transition Ministry issued a statement noting prolonged heavy precipitation has battered France for weeks, with Brittany bearing severe impact, and cautioned that water levels continue climbing throughout the nation's western corridor.
Officials warned sustained rainfall through week's end could trigger additional river overflows and force more departments onto alert status, particularly across southwestern territories.
