Postdoctoral Associate in Soil, Water and Ecosystem Sciences, University of Florida

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dinesh Phuyal is a Postdoctoral Associate in the Department of Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences at the University of Florida, a position he has held since May 2025. Currently, Dr. Phuyal is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for long-term phosphorus fertilization challenges. Dinesh earned his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Texas A&M University, where his research focused on soil nutrient management to improve crop production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He also holds an M.Sc. from the University of Florida, where he investigated advanced horticultural practices for managing citrus greening disease. With a long-term career goal of becoming a faculty researcher in academia, Dr Phuyal is committed to bridging the gap between soil science and sustainable agronomic production.

–present Postdoctoral Associate in Department of Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences; University of Florida, University of Florida

2025 Texas A&M University, PhD in Agronomy

ExperienceEducation