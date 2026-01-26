403
Futures Rally As Metal Strength Offsets Tariff Threats
Equities in Canada's largest market tried to improve on peaks arrived at last week, amid trade tensions with our southern neighbour.
The TSX index gained 142.28 points to greet the closing bell Friday at 33,144.98, a record high. On the week, the index gained 104 points, or 0.32%.
March futures jumped 0.4% Monday.
The Canadian dollar edged up 0.09 cents to 73.07 cents U.S.
Moreover, trade uncertainty gripped Canada after Trump on Saturday threatened a 100% tariff on the country if it follows through on a trade deal with China.
In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday that Canada respects its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to not pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies.
U.S.-Canada tensions have grown in recent days following Carney's criticism of Trump's pursuit of Greenland.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange popped 19.96 points, or 1.8%, to close at 1,154.15, for an improvement on the week of 63 points, or 5.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures were relatively unchanged on Monday as traders braced for a big week, with key earnings reports and a U.S. monetary policy meeting.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dipped 15 points to 49,479.
Futures for the S&P 500 fell 5.5 points at 6,940.
Futures for the NASDAQ sank 48.5 points to 25,689.50.
Concerns of a potential U.S. government shutdown weighed on sentiment as outrage grew over federal immigration agents fatally shooting a U.S. citizen in Minnesota for the second time this month.
Several Democratic senators said they would not approve a $1.2-trillion funding package if it includes an allotment for Homeland Security. One person familiar with Senate GOP leadership said funding for DHS would not be removed, however.
More than 90 S&P 500 companies are set to post quarterly reports this week, including Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft.
So far, the earnings season has been strong, with 76% of the companies that have reported beating expectations, per FactSet.
To be sure, some stocks still fell despite companies topping expectations, such as Intel and Netflix.
Internationally, markets in Japan tumbled 1.8% Monday, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong eked forward 0.1%.
Oil prices inched up two cents to $61.05 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices leaped $107.50 at $4,934.20 U.S. per ounce.
