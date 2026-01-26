

Professor of Computer Science, Fitchburg State University Adjunct Teaching Professor, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Ricky J. Sethi is currently a Professor of Computer Science at Fitchburg State University. Ricky is also Director of Research for the Madsci Network, an Adjunct Professor at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), and a SME Team Lead for SNHU Online at Southern New Hampshire University.

Prior to FSU, he was a Research Scientist at UMass Amherst/UMass Medical School and at UCLA/USC Information Sciences Institute, where he was chosen as an NSF Computing Innovation Fellow (CIFellow) by the CCC and the CRA. Before that, he was a Post-Doctoral Scholar at UCR, where he was the Lead Integration Scientist for the WASA project and participated in ONR's Empire Challenge 10.

Ricky has authored or co-authored over 30 peer-reviewed papers, book chapters, and reports and made numerous presentations on his research in machine learning, computer vision, social computing, and data science. He has taught various courses in Computer Science, Physics, and General Science. Ricky has also supervised/mentored undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral students at UCLA, USC, and UMass.

Ricky has served as a Panelist for several NSF programs, as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, as an Editorial Board Member for the International Journal of Computer Vision & Signal Processing, and a Program Committee member for various conferences. In addition, he is a member of the YSP/Madsci Financial Board, a member of the American Institute of Physics, and a member of IEEE.



2009 University of California, Riverside, PhD

2001 University of Southern California, MS 1996 University of California, Berkeley, BA



2017 Structured Discussions and Scientific Workflows for Data Analysis Role: PI Funding Source: Amazon

2016 Cybersecurity Role: PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation

2016 Scientific Workflows, Image Analysis, and Visual Stylometry in the Digital Analysis of Art Role: Co-PI Funding Source: National Endowment for the Humanities 2010 Machine Learning Framework for Social Computing and Collective Intelligence Role: PI Funding Source: National Science Foundation

