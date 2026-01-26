Arhaus Debuts Its Spring 2026 Collection: A Bold Expression Of Craft, Color, And Comfort

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the brand marks four decades, the Spring collection honors Arhaus' legacy of personal expression, timeless style, and artisan-crafted design

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), today announced the launch of its Spring 2026 Collection, now available at and in showrooms nationwide. Featuring hundreds of furniture and décor introductions, the collection reflects a renewed sense of creative expression, layering color, pattern, sculptural form, and natural materials into designs that feel both artful and deeply livable. Rooted in craft and elevated by design, the Spring 2026 Collection reflects Arhaus' enduring belief that home is not just something you see, it's something you feel.

“This is Arhaus like you've never seen,” said Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO John Reed.“This collection is about feeling – the way color draws you in, the way texture invites touch, and the way a space comes together and reminds you what it means to feel at home. As we celebrate 40 years of Arhaus, this collection represents our most expressive point of view yet, while staying true to the artisan-crafted quality and integrity that have guided us since the beginning.”

The Spring 2026 Collection marks a confident embrace of layered design at Arhaus, setting the tone for a season defined by individuality and personal style. The story opens with the Keegan Sectional in floral Sagamond Indigo- featured on the cover of the Spring catalog, 'In a New Light' - a visual statement of the brand's expansive range of styles and its assured use of pattern, color, and material to create spaces with personality and depth.

At the heart of this expression is Arhaus' robust custom upholstery program, one of the most comprehensive in the category, with each piece handcrafted in North Carolina using some of the finest materials sourced from around the world. This season, the brand introduces 80 new fabrics to its library-totaling more than 600 fabrics and 90 leathers to choose from-alongside a lineup of new upholstery silhouettes-including a new slope-arm style within the best-selling Kipton Sofa collection, a new luxury recliner configuration for the Remington Sectional, and introductions such as the Avon and Ashlyn sofas. With the guidance of Arhaus' Interior Designers, upholstery can be customized with ease, reinforcing the brand's belief that exceptional design should feel both personal and enduring.

“Our upholstery program is something I'm incredibly proud of-it reflects decades of relationships with the best artisan partners in the world and an uncompromising commitment to quality,” said Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO John Reed.“From the materials we source to the way each piece is built, this is upholstery at its finest- designed to last, made to be lived in, and crafted with a level of care that truly sets Arhaus apart.”

New and expanded designs continue the brand's exploration of pattern and color through refined finishes and thoughtful detailing. The Lindly and Zansi collections introduce sophisticated pattern play, while the Finnley Collection debuts new painted finishes alongside the Riya Nightstand, whose glossy lacquered surface brings vibrant color and subtle sheen into the bedroom. In the Mogadore Collection, the material itself tells a natural pattern story, with every swirl, knot, and grain of the Mappa burl wood creating a dynamic statement in any room. Accents such as the Fae Mirror are designed as works of art, with layered glass revealing gilded botanical motifs reminiscent of a Parisian market find.

Underlying every category in the collection is the commitment to quality and craftsmanship that Arhaus is known for. New designs celebrate the beauty of authentic materials and time-honored techniques. Crafted by artisans in Mexico, the Marea Dining Table and the new Soumaya Collection showcase hand-finished details that honor organic variation, making each piece inherently one of a kind. Also handcrafted in Mexico, the Ramiro Collection blends American oak with dramatic Guanacaste wood inlays, highlighting refined material mixing and thoughtful construction. The Stefania Collection -including dining and storage pieces-is created by Italian artisans using traditional techniques, defined by meticulous joinery, hand-applied finishes, and hand-painted floral detailing designed to endure for generations.

Soft curves and sculptural silhouettes continue to define the season, bringing warmth and ease to living spaces. New introductions such as the, the Lovina Collection, and the Hathaway Bed bring fluid forms and tailored details together, while designs like the Coventry Bar Cabinet translate graceful curves and reeded detailing into refined storage, crafted from white oak with a Carrara marble top. Thoughtful details, including LED-lit glass shelving, add functional sophistication.

Lighting introductions are created with intention, serving as both illumination and sculptural design elements. Styles such as Agnes, Saige, Liliana, Neve, Corinna, and Romilly feature hand-finished metals and thoughtfully proportioned glass elements, each designed to bring warmth, depth, and visual balance to a space.

To discover how pieces from the Spring 2026 Collection can be brought to life in home projects of any size, Arhaus' complimentary Interior Design services are available in-showroom, virtually, or at home. Designers partner on everything from space planning and color palettes to material selections, helping clients confidently navigate both stocked and custom upholstery options. For interior designers and trade professionals, Arhaus' Trade Program offers dedicated support and resources to seamlessly specify artisan-crafted furniture for residential and commercial projects. To connect with an Arhaus Interior Designer, visit

