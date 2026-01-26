Prime Minister Inaugurates First Edition Of Doha Legal Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated on Monday the first edition of the Doha Legal Forum. The forum, held under the title 'Emerging Trends and Forward-Looking Insights,' is being organized by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC).

Justice Minister links legal reform to sustainable investment at Doha Legal Forum 2026

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and President of the Court of Cassation and President of the Supreme Judicial Council HE Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi attended the inauguration, alongside a number of Their Excellencies ministers of justice participating in the forum, as well as several senior judges and legal scholars.

Doha Legal Forum will feature around 40 speakers, including policymakers, experts, and legal scholars, in addition to three roundtables on the sidelines of the forum with the participation of about 13 speakers from about 13 countries.