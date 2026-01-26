Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biscuit Factory Blast Leaves Four Dead, One Missing in Greece

2026-01-26 06:57:09
(MENAFN) Four workers died and one remains missing following a powerful explosion at a biscuit factory in Trikala, central Greece, local media reported on Monday.

The blast occurred around 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT), when 12 to 13 workers were on shift, according to a public broadcaster, which added, “four bodies were found charred hours after the incident.”

Efforts are ongoing to locate the worker who is still missing, media said.

Six other employees, along with a firefighter from the provincial firefighting team that responded to the scene, were hospitalized at Trikala General Hospital, the broadcaster reported.

The origin of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Eyewitnesses described the force of the blast, noting it was audible across the city center and several nearby villages.

