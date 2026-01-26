403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police receive more 999 calls despite focus on digital channels
(MENAFN) Suffolk Police reported an increase in emergency 999 calls last year, even as it continues to expand digital communication options.
Figures for 2025 show 115,065 emergency calls, up from 111,968 in 2024. Meanwhile, live chat enquiries grew by 39% compared to the previous year, while 101 calls fell by 2.3% since 2023.
Det Supt Matt Bodmer said the force’s investment in online services has made contacting the police "more flexible and accessible." The data show that over 91% of 999 calls last year were answered within the national target of 10 seconds, compared with nearly 91% in 2024.
Live chat conversations also increased, with almost 19,200 handled in 2025, up from 13,800 in 2024 and around 6,640 in 2023 when the service was in its soft-launch phase. Average response time for live chat was nine seconds. Although intended for non-emergency enquiries, the tool allows the public to seek advice or updates on existing incidents.
The rise in digital contacts has been supported by the Digi Desk, launched in 2024 and funded through the Police & Crime Commissioner’s precept. Suffolk Police said the initiative is central to modernising services, improving accessibility, and building public confidence.
Figures for 2025 show 115,065 emergency calls, up from 111,968 in 2024. Meanwhile, live chat enquiries grew by 39% compared to the previous year, while 101 calls fell by 2.3% since 2023.
Det Supt Matt Bodmer said the force’s investment in online services has made contacting the police "more flexible and accessible." The data show that over 91% of 999 calls last year were answered within the national target of 10 seconds, compared with nearly 91% in 2024.
Live chat conversations also increased, with almost 19,200 handled in 2025, up from 13,800 in 2024 and around 6,640 in 2023 when the service was in its soft-launch phase. Average response time for live chat was nine seconds. Although intended for non-emergency enquiries, the tool allows the public to seek advice or updates on existing incidents.
The rise in digital contacts has been supported by the Digi Desk, launched in 2024 and funded through the Police & Crime Commissioner’s precept. Suffolk Police said the initiative is central to modernising services, improving accessibility, and building public confidence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment