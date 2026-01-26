403
UK prime minister Starmer talks to Trump after NATO Afghanistan remarks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday after the president’s comments about NATO’s involvement in Afghanistan provoked strong reactions in the United Kingdom.
Starmer highlighted the service of British and American troops “who fought side by side in Afghanistan,” according to a statement from the UK prime minister’s office.
The conversation followed Trump’s Thursday remarks that NATO forces had remained “a little off the front lines” during the conflict in Afghanistan, comments that Starmer described as “insulting and frankly appalling.”
On Saturday, Trump attempted to recognize the efforts of UK forces, praising them as "very brave." “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
The leaders also addressed the situation in Ukraine, agreeing on the necessity of progress toward a sustainable ceasefire. “Whilst diplomatic efforts continue, the Prime Minister reiterated that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Putin’s barbaric attacks,” the statement noted.
Turning to security in the Arctic, both officials emphasized the need to strengthen defenses, with Starmer calling the matter an "absolute priority" for his government.
“The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-US relationship, which continues to stand the test of time,” the statement added.
