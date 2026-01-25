HIL 2025-26: Bansari Solanki's Shootout Heroics Win Title For Pipers

SG Pipers goalkeeper Bansari Solanki played a decisive role for her team in the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 Final, where they defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw to lift the elusive title. The 24-year-old made three crucial saves in the shootout, including a penalty stroke to help her side claim the victory. Bansari's heroics in the Final also helped her win the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' Award.

Solanki on Her Match-Winning Mindset

Despite not playing in regulation, Bansari Solanki was brought on specifically for the shootout in the Final, a decision planned in advance. "It was planned that if the Final went into a shootout, I'll go. I wasn't expecting it, but I was prepared. I was warming up constantly because I knew if I had to jump in, I had to be on my toes," Bansari Solanki explained.

Speaking about the pressure of the moment, Bansari Solanki highlighted how staying mentally composed helped her deliver under pressure. She said, "The pressure was definitely there. I tried to be mentally calm at that time. I was present in the moment. I was not really thinking about the result, and I was just there doing my best. Before the Final, our Coach Sofie Gierts told us, 'W-I-N stands for What's Important Now.' I think that stuck with me throughout the match."

The Tactical Shift That Made the Difference

The performance was especially significant given SG Pipers' earlier shootout defeats to Shrachi Bengal Tigers during the league stage. Talking about what she did differently this time around, Bansari Solanki shared, "Having already faced the same team, I knew exactly where I had gone wrong earlier. In the previous shootout, I was rushing to commit to the ball. This time, I told myself to stay patient, hold my ground a little longer and wait for the striker to make the first move. That change in approach made the difference."

Detailing her preparation ahead of the Final, Bansari Solanki revealed how she had studied the opposition players in advance. "There are some things that some players always do or there are some things they might change. So we studied that. Every shootout is an experience so I kept all the notes in my mind, but in the end, what happens in the moment matters the most."

An Incredible Team Turnaround

SG Pipers came last in the previous season and made an incredible turnaround to become the champions this year. Crediting the team environment for their success, Bansari Solanki stated, "Teamwork-wise, a lot of things changed. We communicated well on and off the field because a special bond was created right since day one. Despite us coming from different parts of the world, the coaching and support staff did a fantastic job in making us a unit and built a team based on all our strengths combined."

Hero HIL's Role in Developing Indian Hockey

Talking about her overall experience at the Hero HIL, Bansari Solanki said, "Hero HIL is an amazing opportunity. You get to play with and against top players from different countries, learn from them, and compete at a very high level. The exposure and the standard has really helped Indian players understand how to step up and perform better, and that's what helps hockey grow in India."

