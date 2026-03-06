Punjab Lowers Electricity Tariffs For Domestic, Commercial Users

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) In a major relief for households, businesses and industries across Punjab, electricity tariffs were reduced on Friday across consumer categories, bringing down power rates by up to Rs 1.5 per unit for domestic consumers, up to 79 paise per unit for commercial users and up to 74 paise per unit for industrial units.

The new tariff, issued by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission chaired by Viswajeet Khanna, will come into effect from April 1 to March 31, 2027.

Power Minister Sanjeev Arora said the tariff reductions across categories would provide substantial relief to households, strengthen MSMEs and boost industrial competitiveness in the state.

He said the reduction of EV charging tariff to Rs 5 per unit, among the lowest in the country, along with the financial turnaround of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has secured an A+ rating and recorded a Rs 2,634 crore profit, reflects the growing efficiency and strength of Punjab's power sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The revised tariff structure brings down electricity rates across consumer categories while maintaining the financial strength of the power sector.

Domestic consumers will see reductions of up to Rs 1.5 per unit depending on consumption slabs, commercial establishments will benefit from reductions of up to 79 paise per unit, and industrial consumers will see tariffs reduced by up to 74 paise per unit.

Minister Arora said, "Under the leadership and guidance of Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has ensured that electricity tariffs remain consumer-friendly while also supporting industrial growth and economic development in the state."

Highlighting the benefits for domestic consumers, Arora said households would continue to receive substantial support through the government's flagship free electricity initiative.

"A total of 300 units of electricity per month, which translates to 600 units per billing cycle, remain completely free for households. More than 90 per cent of households in Punjab are already benefiting from the free electricity scheme introduced by the government," Minister Arora added.