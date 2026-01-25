JEDCO Deploys JOD 6.3M To Support 206 SME Projects Across The Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) – The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) channeled approximately JOD 6.28 million in direct financial and technical support to 206 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the past year, as part of an ongoing effort to boost national competitiveness.Dana Al-Zoubi, Acting Executive Director of JEDCO, stated that the corporation has maintained a "pivotal role" in enhancing the growth of SMEs through six core development programs.These initiatives included multiple rounds of the "Start Your Project" and "Tattweer" programs, as well as targeted support for engineering industries, technological solutions, and industrial modernization.Al-Zoubi noted that the support reached every governorate in Jordan, cutting across various economic sectors to ensure balanced regional development. She also highlighted the launch of a new program specifically targeting SMEs in e-commerce, with results expected in the first quarter of this year.Beyond domestic efforts, Al-Zoubi emphasized JEDCO's expanding international footprint through partnerships with the Saudi Export Development Authority and similar agencies in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.She also pointed to a $1.5 million partnership with the World Trade Organization and the International Trade Centre to implement the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) fund.Looking ahead, Al-Zoubi confirmed that a major expansion in rural employment is on the horizon. In December 2025, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Islamic Development Bank approved $30 million in funding for the third phase of the Rural Economic Development and Employment Programme. The six-year project is set to begin in early 2026.According to Al-Zoubi, JEDCO remains a central pillar of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation, and the economic empowerment of women and youth to ensure long-term, sustainable growth.