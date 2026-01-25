Azerbaijan Boosts Oil Export Volumes, Strengthening Its Role In Global Energy Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan continues to assert itself as a key player in the
global energy sector. Its oil resources have long been central to
regional and international markets, Azernews
reports citing the State Customs Committee.
In 2025, the country maintained strong export activity despite
fluctuations in global oil prices.
Last year, Azerbaijan exported approximately 23.4 million tons
of crude oil and oil products. The total value of these exports
exceeded 12.1 billion dollars.
This represents a slight decline in monetary terms compared to
the same period in 2024.
Revenues fell by 2.3 billion dollars, or sixteen point two
percent. However, the volume of exports grew by 215 thousand tons,
or zero point nine percent. This growth reflects continued robust
production in the country.
Italy remains the top importer of Azerbaijani oil. The country
took in 13.1 million tons worth 6.7 billion dollars.
It is followed by the Czech Republic, which imported 1.4 million
tons valued at 742.2 million dollars. Croatia imported 1.3 million
tons, exceeding 666.6 million dollars in value.
Azerbaijani oil is transported to neighboring countries and
global markets through three main pipelines: Baku–Novorossiysk,
Baku–Supsa, and Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC). Currently, transport via
the Baku–Supsa pipeline has been suspended.
Despite the slight drop in revenue, the continued increase in
export volumes highlights Azerbaijan's resilience in the global
energy market.
Strong demand from key European partners further reinforces the
country's role as a reliable energy supplier.
