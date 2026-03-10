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Ministry Of Interior Advises Public Not To Respond To Suspicious Calls, Messages

Ministry Of Interior Advises Public Not To Respond To Suspicious Calls, Messages


2026-03-10 11:14:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior called today on the public to refrain from engaging with any suspicious phone calls or messages that take advantage of current developments and falsely claim to represent state or government bodies and asks for bank information or the transfer of funds ministry said in a bank on its official X account that it was critical to avoid sharing passwords, credit card or debit card information, or one-time verification codes (OTP). It also urged the public to avoid clicking on any links in those messages.

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Gulf Times

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