Release Of The Joblessness Solution Book - Minimal Capital To Create A Business From Anywhere

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 24, 2026 12:11 am - Ruby Digital Solutions Founder Raymond Mvuria Launches "The Joblessness Solution Book," a Practical Guide to Online Income in a Changing Global Economy

Global - January 19, 2026 - As job markets continue to shift worldwide, digital entrepreneur and Ruby Digital Solutions founder Raymond Mvuria has announced the launch of his new book, The Joblessness Solution, a practical guide aimed at helping students, job seekers, dreamers, unemployed individuals and aspiring entrepreneurs explore realistic online income opportunities using accessible digital skills and minimal startup capital.

The book addresses a growing global challenge: the widening gap between traditional employment systems and the skills required to participate in the digital economy. With rising unemployment, automation, and economic uncertainty affecting millions across regions, The Joblessness Solution positions itself as an entry-level resource for individuals seeking alternative income pathways.

“The world of work is changing faster than many people can adapt,” said Raymond Mvuria.“This book was written to help ordinary people understand how they can use the internet, basic skills, and consistent effort to create income opportunities, regardless of location.”

Responding to Global Employment Challenges

The Joblessness Solution focuses on practical, skills-based approaches rather than speculative or high-risk models. The book outlines how individuals can leverage widely available digital tools to participate in the global online economy without requiring advanced technical knowledge or large financial investment.

Core topics covered include:

- Understanding realistic online income models

- Identifying and developing simple digital skills

- Starting with little or no startup capital

- Reducing reliance on traditional employment pathways

The guide emphasizes patience, learning, and execution, distancing itself from quick-profit narratives that often dominate online income discussions.

Designed for Beginners Worldwide

Written in clear, straightforward language, The Joblessness Solution is intended for a global audience, including students, recent graduates, career switchers, dreamers, aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals affected by unemployment or underemployment. No prior experience in online business or technology is required, making the book accessible to readers across different regions and economic backgrounds.

Mvuria notes that the goal is education, not unrealistic promises.

“There is no instant solution to joblessness,” he explained.“But there are practical ways people can build skills and create income over time. This book is meant to be a starting point.”

About the Author

Raymond Mvuria is the Founder of Ruby Digital Solutions, a digital-focused company involved in online education, digital publishing, and technology-driven initiatives. His work centers on helping individuals and organizations adapt to digital transformation through practical knowledge and accessible tools.

Availability

The Joblessness Solution is now available online through official digital platforms and selected distribution channels.