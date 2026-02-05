403
U.S. Judge Orders Halt to Oregon Warrantless ICE Arrests
(MENAFN) A federal judge ordered US immigration authorities in Oregon to cease warrantless arrests Wednesday unless agents can demonstrate a substantial flight risk, marking the third such restriction imposed on the Trump administration's enforcement tactics.
US District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued the preliminary injunction in a proposed class-action case targeting the Department of Homeland Security's warrantless detention practices during expanded immigration operations, media reported, adding that the case was brought by the nonprofit Innovation Law Lab.
The ruling positions Oregon alongside Colorado and Washington, DC, as jurisdictions blocking the Trump administration from executing warrantless immigration detentions without establishing flight risk determinations beforehand.
Media noted that Minnesota courts are weighing similar litigation while federal authorities appeal the Colorado and Washington rulings.
Court proceedings revealed testimony showing immigration officers in Oregon conducted warrantless arrests without evaluating flight probability, despite internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protocols mandating such assessments.
Plaintiff Victor Cruz Gamez testified he endured three weeks of detention despite possessing valid work authorization and an active visa application, media reported. Additional testimony described armed agents forcibly entering a bedroom while searching for an individual who did not reside at the location.
Kasubhai determined there existed "ample evidence" of systematic warrantless detention patterns and condemned what he characterized as "violent and brutal" enforcement tactics, cautioning that such operations erode constitutional due process safeguards.
