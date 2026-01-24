403
Poland’s FM criticises Trump’s remarks on role of NATO forces in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Poland’s foreign minister strongly criticized recent comments made by US President Donald Trump regarding the role of NATO forces in Afghanistan, saying such remarks unfairly belittle the sacrifices of Polish troops, according to official statements.
“The province of Ghazni, where our contingent served, in the Pashtun south, was a frontline one, 7/10 on the Afghan scale of difficulty and danger. No one has the right to mock the service of our soldiers,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
The response came after Trump claimed that NATO forces remained “a little back, a little off the front lines” during the Afghan conflict.
Poland’s president also weighed in, emphasizing the bravery and losses endured by the country’s forces during the mission.
“There is no doubt that Polish soldiers are Heroes. They deserve respect and words of gratitude for their service. Forty-four brave Poles fell in Afghanistan: 43 soldiers and one civilian. They will remain in our memory forever!” he wrote on X.
The prime minister echoed these sentiments, recalling his attendance at a farewell ceremony for Polish troops in 2011. He said US officers present at the time stressed that Poland’s contribution and sacrifices would always be remembered.
“America would never forget the Polish heroes,” he quoted them as saying.
He added pointedly, “Perhaps they will remind President Trump of that fact.”
Earlier, the defense minister also dismissed Trump’s assertions, underlining that Polish troops paid “the ultimate price” in the name of international security. He stressed that their sacrifice “will never be forgotten and cannot be diminished,” as stated by officials.
Beyond Poland, criticism of Trump’s remarks also emerged from other allies. The British prime minister described the comments as “insulting and frankly appalling.”
“If I had misspoken in that way, I would certainly apologize,” he said.
