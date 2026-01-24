Khargone Council To Install New Metal Statue Of Tribal Icon Tantya Mama Amid Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Khargone, Jan 24 (IANS) Amid widespread outrage, the Khargone Municipal Council in Madhya Pradesh has resolved to install a new“metal statue” of the revered tribal revolutionary iconic figure“Tantya Mama Bhil”, also known as "Krantisurya" Tantya Mama, with full respect and honour.

The decision follows a major scandal involving the earlier installation of a substandard fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) statue at Tantya Mama Bhil Tiraha (Bistan Naka Chowk), which sparked allegations of corruption and hurt tribal sentiments.

The controversy erupted after the original statue -- approved under a Rs 9.90 lakh tender for bronze, metal, or stone -- was found to be a cheap FRP version valued at only Rs 75,000 - 1 lakh.

Inaugurated in late 2025, the poor-quality installation drew sharp criticism for alleged misappropriation of funds and violation of tender terms. The Urban Administration and Development Department took swift action, suspending Assistant Engineer Manish Mahajan and Sub-Engineer Jitendra Medha on charges of negligence, dereliction of duty, and breach of service rules.

In a series of posts on X, the urban development department wrote,“The President-in-Council passed a resolution on January 13, 2026, approving a new metal statue. An online e-tender was issued on January 19, 2026, with bids due by February 2 and opening on February 4. The successful bidder must complete installation within 45 days.”

Municipal President Chhaya Joshi (BJP) has reportedly blacklisted the contractor and issued notices to the involved officials. To address the grievances and honour Tantya Mama's legacy, the episode highlights administrative lapses and political sensitivities in honouring tribal icons, with the new statue seen as a step toward rectification and respect for a freedom fighter who challenged colonial oppression.

Tantya Bhil (c. 1842–1889), fondly called Tantya Mama, was a prominent Bhil tribal leader from the Nimar region who fiercely resisted British colonial rule from 1878 to 1889. Often hailed as "India's Robin Hood," he led guerrilla attacks against exploitative British policies and local zamindars, redistributing wealth to the poor before his capture and execution in 1889.

Revered among tribal communities as a symbol of resistance and justice, his legacy continues to inspire.