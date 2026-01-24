403
Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Enter Second Day
(MENAFN) Negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States continued Saturday in Abu Dhabi, marking the second consecutive day of high-stakes diplomacy aimed at resolving the devastating conflict, state media confirmed.
A Russian state news agency reported that discussions in "various formats" had resumed in the Emirati capital following Friday's opening sessions, according to an unnamed source.
After Friday's initial round, Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov characterized the discussions as centered on establishing conditions for concluding the war with "a dignified, lasting peace."
Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated momentum in efforts to end the conflict, which approaches its fifth year next month, stating that resolution attempts are "progressing."
Peskov emphasized the critical need to execute what he termed the "Anchorage formula," referencing a direct encounter between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that occurred in August of the previous year.
The UAE capital serves as neutral ground for the trilateral negotiations, with both sides signaling cautious optimism about potential breakthrough pathways.
