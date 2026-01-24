403
Kuwait Commerce Minster Promotes Capital Market Reforms At Davos Meetings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Khalifa Al-Ajeel affirmed on Saturday the strong appeal of Kuwait's capital market, citing a comprehensive reform path linking legislation, market efficiency, and infrastructure modernization to enhance long-term institutional investor confidence.
In a statement to KUNA on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Al-Ajeel said he met with senior representatives from leading global investment and asset management firms, including Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and Investcorp.
Discussions focused on Kuwait's economic environment, available investment opportunities, and the growing attractiveness of its capital market to foreign investors.
Al-Ajeel stressed Kuwait's clear vision to create a stable and competitive economic climate through legislative and regulatory reforms, with strong support from the Council of Ministers.
He highlighted the development of Kuwait's financial markets, noting that market capitalization rose from USD 131 billion in 2023 to around USD 175 billion in 2025, with annual growth averaging 14.5 percent, while trading values reached USD 87 billion in 2025. Foreign investor ownership also increased to approximately USD 27 billion, reflecting rising international confidence.
Al-Ajeel pointed to key market infrastructure reforms implemented in July 2025 under Capital Markets Authority Decision No. 101 of 2025, as well as the new digital trade law, which was welcomed by global investors as a major step toward supporting the digital economy.
He concluded by reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to strengthening dialogue and partnerships with international investment institutions to support economic development and position Kuwait as a leading regional investment hub. (end)
