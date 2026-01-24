403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN urges Colombia to step up efforts on peace deal implementation
(MENAFN) A UN official urges Colombian authorities to accelerate the full implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, highlighting its importance in addressing ongoing security and development challenges.
Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, says the accord provides a framework to tackle issues such as security guarantees, illicit drugs, and rural reform. He adds that it strengthens state capacity to dismantle criminal networks, support alternatives to coca cultivation, and deliver development projects in marginalized rural areas.
Jenca calls on the current administration to expedite the agreement’s implementation in the remaining months of its term. He also emphasizes the need to protect candidates and voters ahead of national elections, ensuring that citizens can exercise their political rights safely.
“At a time of tensions both globally and regionally, it is in everyone’s interest to secure lasting peace and security in Colombia,” he notes.
Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia, and the Americas, says the accord provides a framework to tackle issues such as security guarantees, illicit drugs, and rural reform. He adds that it strengthens state capacity to dismantle criminal networks, support alternatives to coca cultivation, and deliver development projects in marginalized rural areas.
Jenca calls on the current administration to expedite the agreement’s implementation in the remaining months of its term. He also emphasizes the need to protect candidates and voters ahead of national elections, ensuring that citizens can exercise their political rights safely.
“At a time of tensions both globally and regionally, it is in everyone’s interest to secure lasting peace and security in Colombia,” he notes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment