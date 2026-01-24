403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Chambers Concludes Trade Mission To Greece And Calls For Sustainable Trade And Investment Partnerships
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Delegation from Dubai met with six organisations and signed an MoU
-
H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori:“This visit reflects our continued commitment to expanding strategic partnerships and strengthening international cooperation.”
-
During the mission, Dubai Chambers signed a memorandum of understanding with the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to enhance cooperation and expand trade between Dubai and Athens.
-
Non-oil trade between Dubai and Greece reached a value of AED 2 billion in 2024, achieving 13.7% year-on-year growth.
419 Greek companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of December 2025.
