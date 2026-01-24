403
Ireland calls on Israel to halt attacks on UN Palestine refugee agency
(MENAFN) Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee on Friday called on Israel to immediately halt “all attacks and measures directed” at the UN Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) following the demolition of its compound in East Jerusalem.
"Ireland fully supports UNRWA and its mandate. I call on Israel to immediately halt all attacks and measures directed at the Agency. Israel must respect international law, including the privileges and immunities of the United Nations and its staff," McEntee said in a statement.
The remarks came after Israeli forces entered the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem on Jan. 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.
"I am appalled by the further destructive actions taken by Israeli authorities this week against UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem. These actions are not isolated incidents. They form part of a wider and sustained effort to undermine and dismantle UNRWA’s operations across the occupied Palestinian territory," McEntee added.
She stressed that any interference with the “indispensable” work of UNRWA and other UN agencies “deepens the humanitarian crisis and places civilian lives at even greater risk.”
"International law is clear: humanitarian aid workers, along with journalists and medics, must be protected in times of conflict. It is unacceptable that they continue to be killed while trying to help others while carrying out their important roles," McEntee said.
