Thai Introduces A321neo On Commercial Service Inaugural Flight Goes To Singapore

Dhaka: Thai International Airways introduced its first Airbus A321neo on commercial service on Thursday, January 22. The inaugural flight, TG413, went to Singapore from Bangkok, said the airline in a statement.

Chief Commercial Officer Kittiphong Sansomboon and Director of Customer and Marketing Wit Kitchathorn joined the flight and presented commemorative souvenirs to passengers on board.

Earlier, on December 25, Thai Airways received its first of 32 A321neos awaiting delivery from Airbus. The aircraft, registered HS-TOA, was later revealed during a launch event at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Thai's A321neo fleet is configured in a two-class cabin layout, comprising 16 "Royal Silk" full-flat business class and 159 economy class seats.

All 175 business and economy class seats come with an in-flight entertainment system (IFE) featuring a 4K resolution display and Bluetooth headphone connectivity.

After Singapore, Thai Airways plans to deploy the type on services to Phuket and Delhi and gradually to other regional destinations across the airline's Asia-Pacific network.

Bangkok-based Thai Airways has been going through a business restructuring process since 2020. As a part of this strategy, the airline has focused on inducting modern, fuel-efficient jets to reduce overall operating costs and strengthen its long-term economic viability.

