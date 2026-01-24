Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tangerines Lead Fruit Consumption, Tomatoes Dominate Vegetables in Istanbul

Tangerines Lead Fruit Consumption, Tomatoes Dominate Vegetables in Istanbul


2026-01-24 02:39:30
(MENAFN) Tangerines were the most consumed fruit and tomatoes the most preferred vegetable in Istanbul in 2025, according to figures released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The city’s Bayrampasa and Atasehir wholesale fruit and vegetable markets offered a total of 86 product types last year, comprising 37 varieties of fruit and 49 varieties of vegetables.

In 2025, a total of 2,774,260 tons of produce were delivered to the two markets, marking an increase from 2,750,633 tons in 2024.

Deliveries of fruit decreased from 1,030,802 tons in 2024 to 957,874 tons in 2025, whereas vegetable shipments rose from 1,719,831 tons to 1,816,386 tons during the same timeframe.

In 2024, the fruits most delivered by weight were oranges, tangerines, watermelons, apples, and lemons. By 2025, the order shifted to tangerines, bananas, watermelons, oranges, and apples.

Last year, the markets received 112,228 tons of tangerines, 106,792 tons of bananas, 100,517 tons of watermelons, 91,068 tons of oranges, and 83,216 tons of apples.

MENAFN24012026000045017167ID1110643883



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search