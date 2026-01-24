403
Tangerines Lead Fruit Consumption, Tomatoes Dominate Vegetables in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Tangerines were the most consumed fruit and tomatoes the most preferred vegetable in Istanbul in 2025, according to figures released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.
The city’s Bayrampasa and Atasehir wholesale fruit and vegetable markets offered a total of 86 product types last year, comprising 37 varieties of fruit and 49 varieties of vegetables.
In 2025, a total of 2,774,260 tons of produce were delivered to the two markets, marking an increase from 2,750,633 tons in 2024.
Deliveries of fruit decreased from 1,030,802 tons in 2024 to 957,874 tons in 2025, whereas vegetable shipments rose from 1,719,831 tons to 1,816,386 tons during the same timeframe.
In 2024, the fruits most delivered by weight were oranges, tangerines, watermelons, apples, and lemons. By 2025, the order shifted to tangerines, bananas, watermelons, oranges, and apples.
Last year, the markets received 112,228 tons of tangerines, 106,792 tons of bananas, 100,517 tons of watermelons, 91,068 tons of oranges, and 83,216 tons of apples.
