Turkish FM says Trump can pressure Israel on Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that US President Donald Trump holds unique leverage to influence Israel and push for an end to its actions in the Gaza Strip, stating that the American leader can act decisively if he chooses, according to statements made during a televised interview.
Fidan argued that Trump has the ability to halt the conflict in Gaza, pointing to repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements by Israel.
"We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said.
He went on to explain that Trump is not constrained by competing political interests, which he believes gives him room to act freely on the issue.
"We think that Mr. Trump is independent of every objective of different lobbies, so he can really think independently, and he can really take action independently. So, if he wants, he has the capacity to put pressure on Israel and stop Israel's wrong behavior."
When asked about the possibility of Türkiye deploying troops to Gaza, Fidan referred to earlier remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting that Ankara is ready to contribute in any way possible to support a peace framework for Gaza.
He added that Türkiye would be open to joining an international stabilization force in the territory, but emphasized that such a step would require extensive dialogue and agreement among members of the international community.
