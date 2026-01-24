403
Starmer Addresses Trump's Comments on Allies’ Role in Afghanistan
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has asserted that US President Donald Trump owes an apology for minimizing the involvement of America’s partners during the conflict in Afghanistan. Starmer argued that such remarks unfairly dismiss the sacrifices made by allied nations alongside the United States.
Following the September 11, 2001 attacks, Washington triggered NATO’s Article 5 and called on alliance members to assist with the military campaign in Afghanistan. Despite this collective action, Trump has frequently criticized European NATO countries, claiming they failed to meet their obligations to the US.
While speaking to a news outlet in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Trump maintained that the United States “never needed” assistance and suggested that NATO allies had “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” His comments implied that American forces carried the primary burden of the fighting.
Starmer responded sharply on Friday, accusing the president of belittling the efforts of British service members. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I’m not surprised they’ve caused such hurt for the loved ones of those who were killed or injured,” he told reporters. He emphasized that such statements reopen wounds for families affected by the war.
When asked if he expected an apology from Trump, Starmer replied: “If I had misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologize.” His response underscored what he viewed as a basic standard of accountability for leaders.
Prince Harry, who completed two deployments in Afghanistan, also weighed in, stating that the sacrifices of British troops “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect.” His comments echoed broader concerns about recognizing the human cost of the conflict.
The United Kingdom contributed the second-highest number of Western forces in Afghanistan, with troop levels reaching approximately 11,000 in 2011, according to a news agency. Over the two-decade war, 2,456 American soldiers and 457 British personnel lost their lives.
