Arizona AG’s Remarks on Self-Defense Law Ignite Backlash
(MENAFN) Arizona’s Democratic attorney general has asserted that state residents might be legally justified in using deadly force against US immigration agents under Arizona’s self-defense statutes, intensifying heated language during sweeping enforcement actions across the country.
In an interview with a broadcaster on Wednesday, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes argued that the state’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ statute amounts to a “recipe for disaster.” She said this is because masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel are, in her words, “very poorly trained” and often have “very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks.”
Mayes explained that the statute permits individuals to protect themselves with lethal force if a person “reasonably believes” their life is under threat. an Interviewer pressed her repeatedly, suggesting that such remarks could be interpreted as approval to shoot a law enforcement officer. Mayes responded that she was simply describing how the law functions.
Her remarks drew swift criticism from federal authorities. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denounced the comments as a “direct threat calling for violence against our law enforcement officers” and warned that such rhetoric “is going to get someone killed.”
The controversy unfolds amid large-scale demonstrations and violent confrontations between protesters and ICE officers, as federal enforcement bodies carry out a nationwide offensive targeting illegal immigration.
