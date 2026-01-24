Sanctuaries For Minds

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Shrines have always been more than spiritual spaces in the valley. They offer a place where people come to rest their minds and find a calm that is hard to find elsewhere.

People gather in the lawns or sit near the sanctum, letting the stillness of the place allow their thoughts to settle. People do not always speak. They simply sit, watch, and become part of the space, finding comfort in the presence of others.

These sacred spaces bring a sense of connection, a place where being together without words becomes its own form of relief.

Earlier, many Kashmiris relied heavily on chemical treatments and medications to regain mental calm. Such approaches often focused on controlling symptoms instead of allowing the mind to restore itself naturally.

Gradually, more people have started returning to traditional practices that nurture both body and mind.

Sufi traditions have long valued the power of gathering, listening, and sitting in reflection. Shrines have always combined spiritual and social life, offering a natural support for mental well-being.

Today, visits to sanctums have taken on a deliberate role in wellness.

Young women, in particular, come to cope with different pressures and stress. Jobless youth spend hours on lawns or inside sanctums, letting the space around them offer a pause from constant tension.

Many do not attend formal prayers or sessions. They simply walk through gardens, sit in the shade, or observe the movement of others.

Being present in the space provides a silent, steady comfort that works like therapy without the need for medication.

Life at these shrines is alive with ordinary moments. Conversations happen naturally, small gestures of care appear, and people find themselves part of a shared experience.

Seeing others carry their own challenges allows a sense of perspective to grow.

Over time, the simple act of sitting in these spaces, noticing daily life unfold, and being part of a community helps restore calm and mental clarity.

Shrines teach a lesson in how heritage can support well-being. They show that traditional spaces can act as retreats, that culture itself can be therapeutic, and that simply being present with others can reduce dependence on medicine.