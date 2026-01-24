Jason Momoa's Look As Antihero Lobo In 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow' Unveiled

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa's look as the antihero Lobo in“Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” has been unveiled via footage shared by filmmaker James Gunn.

In a video posted to Instagram, Momoa is seen stepping out of his film trailer wearing fangs.“Finally,” he says to the camera before driving off to set. The video then cuts to an official look at Momoa's Lobo in the upcoming superhero movie.

“Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” starring“House of the Dragon” actor Milly Alcock as the eponymous hero (aka Kara Zor-El), is the second film in Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe following 2025's“Superman,” starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Craig Gillespie directed“Supergirl,” which also includes Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. Ana Nogueira (“The Vampire Diaries”) wrote the screenplay based on the series of DC comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Momoa's casting was announced in December 2024. At the time, the“Aquaman” actor confirmed the news by sharing a quote from a 2023 interview with Fandango, reports variety.

“I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'” he said in the interview.

“I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there.”

“Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” hits theaters June 26.

Momoa made his acting debut as Jason Ioane on the syndicated action drama series Baywatch: Hawaii in 1999, which was followed by portrayals of Ronon Dex in the science fiction series Stargate Atlantis, and Khal Drogo in the first two seasons of the fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

He went on to play the lead roles in the historical drama series Frontier, and TV shows See and Chief of War. Since 2016, Momoa has appeared in various DC Comics media, first portraying Aquaman. He has also played Duncan Idaho in the science fiction film Dune, and has starred in the action film Fast X.