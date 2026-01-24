True Faith Lives In Selfless Service: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that true faith is reflected in selfless service and compassion, as he addressed the silver jubilee commemorative event of the Shri Baba Kashi Vishwanath Seva Samiti in Varanasi.

Hailing the Samiti's 25-year legacy, the Lieutenant Governor praised its sustained commitment to service and its role in translating faith into action.“True faith lives in selfless service; real devotion is found in compassion,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sinha said the Samiti's service to pilgrims at the Chandanwari Base Camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra exemplifies how spirituality and action can be meaningfully bridged. He said the organisation has set a societal example by serving devotees in difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions.

“For 25 years, the Shri Baba Kashi Vishwanath Seva Samiti has embodied the principle that faith manifests through service,” he said, adding that serving pilgrims amid high altitude, severe weather, and physical hardship is not merely organisational work but a form of spiritual discipline.

The Lieutenant Governor said spiritual consciousness plays a vital role in maintaining balance in today's times by fostering compassion and empathy. He said spiritual prosperity helps build value-rooted citizens, which in turn strengthens society and the nation.

Referring to the volunteers serving at Chandanwari, Sinha said their efforts dismantle barriers and create connections rooted in human compassion.“Each time a volunteer extends help without waiting to be asked, they reinforce the spiritual foundation of our nation,” he said.