TTD Laddu Row: Uttarakhand-Based Dairy, 24 Others Named In Final Chargesheet Of CBI-Led SIT

MENAFN - Live Mint) The probe into the sensational Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu row, or the ghee adulteration case, that rocked the administration last year, has come to a conclusion after 15 long months.

According to The Hindu report, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its final chargesheet before the ACB Court in Nellore.

In the chargesheet, they have reportedly named Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Dairy for having connived with some employees of the TTD. External dairy experts were also named in the charge sheet for getting orders to supply synthetic ghee, which was later allegedly used in the preparation of laddu prasadam.

Fake ghee of approximately 68 lakh kg worth ₹250 crore was supplied to the Tirumala temple management during 2021-2024, according to the report.

A total of 24 persons had been named as accused in the chargesheet, The Hindu reported, adding that the names of 12 others were also mentioned as having a role in the scam.

Of the nine persons who had been arrested in the case earlier and sent behind bars, six were out on bail.