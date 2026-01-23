Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Can Acquire Up To 90% Total Interest In A Uranium Project In Wyoming Under Option Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.



Canamera Energy Metals recently announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in a large uranium project in Wyoming

The project is comprised of over 100 unpatented mining claims, which cover over 2,000 acres in the Great Divide Basin, an area known for producing uranium The company also recently staked claim for land in Colorado, near the Iron Hill deposit, which is home to one of the largest titanium and rare earth oxide deposits in the country

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF), a rare earth and critical metals exploration company, recently announced (see the company's news release dated December 8, 2025) that it had entered into an option agreement to acquire up to a 90% total interest in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming.

The project comprises 104 unpatented mining claims that cover around 2,080 acres in the Great Divide Basin region in Wyoming, which is an area known for producing uranium. This acquisition is the company's entry into the uranium exploration market in the...

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/EMETF

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities on its projects; the anticipated timing and completion of the earn-in milestones under the Option Agreement; the Company's ability to make required cash and share payments and incur required exploration expenditures; the geological prospectivity of its projects; and the Company's exploration strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration programs and option payments; favourable regulatory conditions; continued access to its projects; and general economic conditions.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing; the inherently speculative nature of mineral exploration; title risks; environmental and permitting risks; and fluctuations in uranium prices. Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

