UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/17/25
|$
|0.215
|$
|0.042483
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.172517
|$
|0.042483
|6/16/25
|$
|0.225
|$
|0.044458
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.180542
|$
|0.044458
|9/15/25
|$
|0.225
|$
|0.044458
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.180542
|$
|0.044458
|12/15/25
|$
|0.225
|$
|0.044458
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.180542
|$
|0.044458
|TOTAL
|$
|0.890
|$
|0.175857
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.714143
|$
|0.175857
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/17/25
|$
|0.215
|19.759314
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|80.240686
|%
|19.759314
|%
|6/16/25
|$
|0.225
|19.759314
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|80.240686
|%
|19.759314
|%
|9/15/25
|$
|0.225
|19.759314
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|80.240686
|%
|19.759314
|%
|12/15/25
|$
|0.225
|19.759314
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|80.240686
|%
|19.759314
|%
|TOTAL
|$
|0.890
|19.759314
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|80.240686
|%
|19.759314
|%
6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509
|Shown as Dollars ($)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/17/25
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.3984375
|6/16/25
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.3984375
|9/15/25
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.3984375
|12/15/25
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.3984375
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.3984375
|TOTAL
|$
|1.593750
|$
|1.593750
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|1.593750
|Shown as a Percentage (%)
|Payment Date
|Distributions Per Share
|Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)
|Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)
| Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)
|Return of Capital (3)
|Section 199A Dividends (5)
|3/17/25
|$
|0.3984375
|100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|100
|%
|6/16/25
|$
|0.3984375
|100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|100
|%
|9/15/25
|$
|0.3984375
|100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|100
|%
|12/15/25
|$
|0.3984375
|100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|100
|%
|TOTAL
|$
|1.593750
|100
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|0
|%
|100
|%
NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103
|DISCOUNT DATE
|FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)
|DISCOUNT PRICE ($)
|DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
|1/15/2025
|18.075
|17.250
|0.825
|2/18/2025
|17.540
|17.125
|0.415
|3/17/2025
|18.100
|17.250
|0.850
|4/15/2025
|17.105
|16.250
|0.855
|5/15/2025
|16.910
|16.250
|0.660
|6/16/2025
|16.890
|16.250
|0.640
|7/15/2025
|16.885
|16.250
|0.635
|8/15/2025
|15.910
|15.375
|0.535
|9/15/2025
|15.185
|14.500
|0.685
|10/15/2025
|14.515
|13.875
|0.640
|11/17/2025
|14.855
|14.375
|0.480
|12/15/2025
|15.950
|15.250
|0.700
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.
UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,000 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.
Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
#####
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment