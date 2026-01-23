Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT FOR 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS


2026-01-23 04:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2025 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH's common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2025.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		 Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/17/25 $ 0.215 $ 0.042483 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.172517 $ 0.042483
6/16/25 $ 0.225 $ 0.044458 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.180542 $ 0.044458
9/15/25 $ 0.225 $ 0.044458 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.180542 $ 0.044458
12/15/25 $ 0.225 $ 0.044458 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.180542 $ 0.044458
TOTAL $ 0.890 $ 0.175857 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.714143 $ 0.175857


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		 Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/17/25 $ 0.215 19.759314 % 0 % 0 % 80.240686 % 19.759314 %
6/16/25 $ 0.225 19.759314 % 0 % 0 % 80.240686 % 19.759314 %
9/15/25 $ 0.225 19.759314 % 0 % 0 % 80.240686 % 19.759314 %
12/15/25 $ 0.225 19.759314 % 0 % 0 % 80.240686 % 19.759314 %
TOTAL $ 0.890 19.759314 % 0 % 0 % 80.240686 % 19.759314 %


6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		 Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/17/25 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375
6/16/25 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375
9/15/25 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375
12/15/25 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.3984375 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.3984375
TOTAL $ 1.593750 $ 1.593750 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 1.593750


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		 Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/17/25 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %
6/16/25 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %
9/15/25 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %
12/15/25 $ 0.3984375 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %
TOTAL $ 1.593750 100 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 100 %


NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/15/2025 18.075 17.250 0.825
2/18/2025 17.540 17.125 0.415
3/17/2025 18.100 17.250 0.850
4/15/2025 17.105 16.250 0.855
5/15/2025 16.910 16.250 0.660
6/16/2025 16.890 16.250 0.640
7/15/2025 16.885 16.250 0.635
8/15/2025 15.910 15.375 0.535
9/15/2025 15.185 14.500 0.685
10/15/2025 14.515 13.875 0.640
11/17/2025 14.855 14.375 0.480
12/15/2025 15.950 15.250 0.700


Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,000 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

#####


MENAFN23012026004107003653ID1110642948



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search