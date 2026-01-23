Chainup Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 As A Secondary Exhibition Sponsor

We're thrilled to announce that ChainUp is now a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor for Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 taking place from April 20 to 23, 2026 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity as-a-service, custody services, MPC wallet-as-a-service, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit:

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“the Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia's premiere crypto gathering that has been annually held since April 2023. It convenes the world's smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space to discuss the latest trends and policies.

The previous three editions of the Festival brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events.

As Asia's premier crypto event, the Festival leverages Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial center and innovation powerhouse, bridging the vast market potential of Mainland China with worldwide Web3 advancements. This unique positioning enables the event to bring together the best resources from across the globe, offering attendees first-hand Web3 updates and networking opportunities. Get all the details here:

Be our partner: