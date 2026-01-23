Hyundai Protests Humanoid Robot Use

The trade union of Hyundai Motor in South Korea has firmly opposed the use of humanoid robots in production lines without the agreement of employees, Azernews reports.

“No humanoid robot will be allowed on production lines without a clear agreement between workers and management,” the union stated.

Representing around 40,000 members, the union expressed concern over Hyundai's new robot, Atlas, unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Industry representatives worry that the introduction of humanoid robots could threaten employment opportunities in factories, particularly in the automotive sector.

The robot, developed by Boston Dynamics, is intended for use in Hyundai's industrial production, mainly in automobile plants. These robots cost about 200 million won (US$136,000) each, with annual maintenance around 14 million won (US$9,500). Unlike human workers, Atlas can operate 18–24 hours a day, while a typical Hyundai employee works 8–10 hours at an annual cost of approximately 130 million won (US$88,200).

The announcement has also had a financial impact: Hyundai Motor shares have risen over 70% since the beginning of the year, as investors anticipate that advances in AI and robotics could significantly cut costs and boost productivity.

Interestingly, some analysts suggest that rather than fully replacing human workers, robots like Atlas could take over repetitive or hazardous tasks, allowing employees to focus on higher-skill roles. This raises the possibility of a hybrid factory model where humans and robots collaborate-potentially transforming the future of manufacturing.