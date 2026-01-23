New Edition 2026 The New Edition Way Tour Tickets: Discounted With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



R&B legends unite! New Edition, alongside powerhouse special guests Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton, is embarking on the epic The New Edition Way Tour in 2026-a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of timeless harmonies, soulful ballads, and iconic hits. This isn't your typical lineup; these three acts perform together on stage every night in a dynamic, immersive 360° experience, delivering an up-close blend of classic R&B magic that's already generating massive buzz.

Named after the Boston street recently renamed in their honor, the tour honors New Edition's legacy while bringing together generations of fans for unforgettable nights of "Candy Girl," "End of the Road," "Un-Break My Heart," and more. With the tour now underway (kicking off January 28 in Oakland), demand is surging-don't pay premium prices when better deals await!

At CapitalCityTickets, lock in your New Edition 2026 tour tickets at discounted rates through the secondary market. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant savings on competitive listings. From floor seats for that front-row energy to upper-level views with great sightlines, this code helps you score the best availability and prices before hot dates sell out.

Why The New Edition Way Tour Is a Can't-Miss Event

New Edition-Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill-pioneered the modern boy band sound with multi-platinum albums and chart-toppers like "Cool It Now," "Mr. Telephone Man," and "If It Isn't Love." Boyz II Men, discovered by Michael Bivins, redefined vocal harmony with record-breaking hits ("I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day"). Toni Braxton adds her sultry, Grammy-winning flair with smashes like "Breathe Again" and "You're Makin' Me High."

This supergroup collaboration marks a historic first: New Edition and Boyz II Men sharing the stage nightly, powered by the Black Promoters Collective. Expect high-energy performances, seamless transitions, and a soundtrack spanning decades-perfect for multi-generational crowds.

The 30+ city arena tour is rolling strong:



January 28: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

January 30: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

January 31: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

February 4: Chicago, IL – United Center

February 5: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

February 6: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

February 7: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

February 13: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 14: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

February 15: Boston, MA – TD Garden (hometown highlight!)

February 19: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

February 20: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

February 21-22: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (multi-night potential)

March dates: Philadelphia, PA (Liacouras Center), Atlanta, GA, Brooklyn, NY (Barclays Center), and more

March 27: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center April 4: Houston, TX – Toyota Center (tour finale!)

And additional stops filling the calendar-check for updates as the run continues through spring.

Save Big with Promo Code CITY10 on New Edition Tickets

CapitalCityTickets delivers low-cost access to in-demand events, often undercutting face-value prices on the secondary market. Here's why fans choose us for The New Edition Way Tour:



Real-Time Seating: Browse live inventory across sections, including premium floor and budget-friendly options.

Promo Code CITY10: Enter at checkout for exclusive instant discounts-ideal for upgrading seats or handling fees.

Strong Availability: Options persist even as official sites limit stock or sell out.

Secure Purchases: 100% guaranteed tickets, mobile delivery, and dedicated support. Transparent Pricing: No hidden surprises-what you see is what you pay.

To grab your discounted tickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search "New Edition 2026" or your preferred city/date.Select seats from the interactive chart.Apply promo code CITY10 during checkout to activate savings.Complete your order and prepare for a night of pure R&B nostalgia.

Tips for Scoring the Best Deals



Move fast-major markets like Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and New York are high-demand.

Look at mid-week or non-opening shows in multi-night cities for better availability and lower rates.

For local Triangle-area fans in Raleigh, NC, check nearby stops (e.g., Baltimore, Newark, or potential adds) for easier access. Combine promo savings with early browsing for maximum value.

The New Edition Way Tour is a historic R&B event packed with legacy, soul, and hits that defined generations. Skip inflated prices-head to CapitalCityTickets today, enter CITY10, and secure discounted tickets for an unforgettable show. Availability is moving quickly-catch the magic live!

CapitalCityTickets is an independent ticket marketplace. Prices may be above or below face value. All sales are final.