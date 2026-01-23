Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Commerce Min., Tunisian Economy Min. Discuss Expanding Coop.


2026-01-23 03:07:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAVOS, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel discussed on Friday with Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand horizons of economic, trade, and investment cooperation.
This came during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where they tackled economic cooperation between Kuwait and Tunisia.
They discussed opportunities to enhance joint investment and encourage partnerships between both countries, particularly in priority sectors like tourism, industry, and renewable energy.
Minister Al-Ajeel emphasized the importance of developing the volume and quality of trade between the two countries and working together to expand the need for cooperation.
For his part, Minister Abdelhafidh emphasized strengthening the interests of both countries and supporting their economic stability.
Both sides emphasized the strength of the historical relations between Kuwait and Tunisia, which are built around trust and mutual understanding. (end)
amk


MENAFN23012026000071011013ID1110642554



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search