Investornewsbreaks Cambridge House International To Host Vancouver Resource Investment Conference Jan. 2526, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cambridge House International, a producer of major resource and technology investment conferences in North America, announced that it will host the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”) on Jan. 25–26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West in Vancouver, British Columbia, bringing together more than 9,000 attendees and over 120 keynote speakers from across the mining, commodities, finance, and macroeconomic landscape for its flagship event focused on resource investing, strategic commodities, and emerging market dynamics, featuring a large-scale exhibition of more than 300 mining companies, a One-on-One Deal Room, and extensive networking opportunities at a time of accelerating global energy transition, AI-driven demand, and shifting geopolitical and economic conditions.

About Cambridge House International

At Cambridge House International, we believe in two simple philosophies: ideas are better when shared, and people are better when connected. For the past 25 years we have built on these ideals, producing flagship, must-attend events and providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery. We operate in several unique industries and currently produce North America's largest resource conferences and Canada's largest technology investment conference.

