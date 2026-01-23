MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HTX Opens Trading for SENT (Sentient) and ELSA (HeyElsa)

January 23, 2026 9:13 AM EST | Source: HTX

Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of SENT (Sentient) and ELSA (HeyElsa) on January 23. Spot trading and perpetual futures for the SENT/USDT and ELSA/USDT pairs are now available to users on HTX.

Sentient is building an open, community-built AGI platform. It develops a network of intelligence called GRID, where agents, models, data, and compute collaborate to deliver high-quality answers. Every query is handled by coordinated workflows that chain multiple agents, search, data sources, and tools across the GRID to produce the best possible results. By aggregating capabilities across intelligences, GRID makes open-source AI as capable as closed-source AI.

SENT, which has a total supply of 34,359,738,368 tokens, is the coordination layer for Sentient. It powers the chain, the GRID, and the incentive systems.

HeyElsa is an AI-powered agentic layer for DeFi. Acting as a personal crypto copilot, Elsa helps users discover, stake, lend, borrow, swap, and bridge tokens seamlessly across multiple ecosystems, including Base, BNB Chain, Solana, and other EVM-compatible networks.

HeyElsa's native token, ELSA, which is issued on the Base chain, is used to drive coordination, access, governance, and incentives within its agentic DeFi layer. It connects users, developers, and AI agents through active participation.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square.

