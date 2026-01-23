Defense Forces Strike Oil Depot In Russia's Penza Region General Staff
According to the General Staff, the Penzanefteprodukt facility is involved in supplying Russian troops. Following the strike, a fire was recorded at the site. The extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Regarding the Podlyot radar station, the military clarifies that it was deployed by the occupying forces near the village of Frunze.Read also: Fuel depot on fire in Penza, Russia, after drone attack
Ukrainian defenders also managed to strike concentrations of enemy personnel in Russia's Belgorod region and in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. Clarification of Russian army losses is ongoing.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of January 22 the Defense Forces struck a number of Russian air defense facilities and the Tamannaftogaz oil terminal.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
