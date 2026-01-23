Deep Isolation Appoints Nuclear Industry Veteran Ralph L. Hunter To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hunter brings extensive experience in nuclear project development, financing, and operations as Deep Isolation advances its innovative nuclear waste disposal technology

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (“Deep Isolation” or the“Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced the appointment of Ralph L. Hunter to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Hunter brings more than 35 years of experience in the nuclear power generation industry to Deep Isolation. He is Chairman and CEO of RC Nuclear Consultants, LLC, advising investors, data center developers, technology companies, and power offtakers on financing, siting, licensing, technology selection, and operations across the advanced nuclear landscape.

Previously, Mr. Hunter led Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation, a global nuclear development company focused on small modular, advanced, and micro-reactor projects. Before that, he served as President and Chairman of Constellation Generation Development, LLC, where he oversaw Constellation Energy Generation's nuclear development activities worldwide. His prior roles also include Executive Vice President and Representative Director of JExel Nuclear Company – a joint venture between Japan Atomic Power Company and Constellation Energy Generation – and board service at Rolls-Royce SMR Limited. Earlier in his career, Hunter held senior leadership positions at Burns and Roe Group and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

Mr. Hunter has played a significant role in shaping international nuclear policy and trade, serving as Chair of the U.S. Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) and Co-Chair of the U.S.–Japan Business Council's nuclear working group. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Florida and is a certified Project Management Professional.

“Deep Isolation is developing a solution to address nuclear waste disposal, one of the most complex and consequential challenges in the energy sector,” said Hunter.“Having spent over 35 years in nuclear project development, financing, and operations – from traditional plants to next-generation technologies – I'm impressed by Deep Isolation's technical rigor and expertise. Their deep borehole technology represents exactly the kind of practical innovation our industry needs. I look forward to working with the management team to help navigate the regulatory landscape and advance this vital technology toward commercialization."

“Ralph brings an exceptional combination of technical expertise and business leadership that will be invaluable as Deep Isolation continues to advance its mission," said Rod Baltzer, Deep Isolation's President and CEO. "His extensive experience in nuclear project development, licensing, and international business positions him perfectly to guide our company through the complex regulatory and commercialization pathways ahead of us. His track record of successfully bringing nuclear technologies to market will be instrumental as we work to deliver safe, practical solutions for nuclear waste disposal."

Hunter's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Deep Isolation following its recently announced successful completion of two Department of Energy (DOE) funded research projects – Project Savant and Project UPWARDS – focused on development of the world's first disposal-ready Universal Canister System (UCS) for spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive waste from advanced reactors. Together, the projects advanced the technical design, safety case, and regulatory readiness of the UCS, demonstrating its potential to provide a standardized, flexible disposal pathway that can accommodate multiple reactor technologies while reducing cost, complexity, and long-term risk across the nuclear fuel cycle.

Deep Isolation is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. Deep Isolation has commenced a planned three-year initiative to complete a full-scale, at-depth demonstration of its Universal Canister System and deep borehole solution, a critical milestone to the company's commercialization strategy. When commercialized, Deep Isolation's solution will offer a uniquely tailored solution to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With 91 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation's technology is being designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System was developed through a three-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy and is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level waste from advanced reactors across storage, transportation and eventual disposal.

