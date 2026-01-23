Metal Injection Molding Industry Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Injection Molding Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Metal Injection Molding Market is projected to expand from USD 6.92 Billion in 2025 to USD 10.73 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.58%.

Metal Injection Molding (MIM) is a manufacturing technique that blends fine metal powders with binder materials to form a feedstock, which is then shaped via injection molding and solidified through sintering to attain high density. The market is primarily driven by increasing requirements for miniaturized and geometrically complex components within the automotive and medical sectors, which are challenging to fabricate using conventional machining methods. Additionally, the technology's capacity to produce intricate, durable, and high-precision parts at scale continues to foster its adoption for critical applications.

Despite these growth prospects, the market faces significant hurdles related to supply chain volatility and inventory fluctuations, which threaten production stability and profitability. According to the Metal Powder Industries Federation, combined North American metal powder shipments for metal injection molding and additive manufacturing were estimated to have declined by 10% in 2024, largely attributed to inventory corrections and market instability. This contraction underscores the industry's vulnerability to broader economic shifts and inconsistencies in raw material availability, posing a substantial challenge to steady expansion.

Market Drivers

The rapid integration of lightweight components into electric vehicles serves as a major catalyst for the Global Metal Injection Molding Market. Automotive producers are increasingly adopting this technology to manufacture high-strength, complex items like transmission gears, connectors, and sensor housings that need little to no secondary machining. This transition is motivated by the sector's critical requirement to minimize vehicle weight to extend battery range while maintaining structural strength. According to the 'State of the PM Industry in North America - 2024' report released by the Metal Powder Industries Federation in June 2024, the average North American passenger vehicle utilized roughly 14.8 kilograms of powder metallurgy components in 2024, highlighting the continued dependence on sintered technologies for automotive structural efficiency despite market variability.

Furthermore, the development of multi-material and high-performance alloy feedstocks is broadening the technology's applicability beyond conventional uses. Innovations in powder atomization and binder systems enable the creation of components with enhanced mechanical and thermal properties, rendering them appropriate for challenging environments in industrial tooling and aerospace.

For instance, according to a November 2024 press release titled 'Sandvik to showcase latest range of metal powders at Formnext 2024,' Sandvik AB introduced Osprey HWTS 50, a hot-work tool steel powder designed for metal injection molding and additive manufacturing to improve thermal fatigue resistance. These material advancements are bolstering the financial performance of leading manufacturers; according to Indo-MIM Limited, the company reported revenue of Rs. 2,920 Crores (approximately USD 350 million) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, reflecting strong demand for precision metal solutions.

Market Challenges

Supply chain volatility and the fluctuation of inventory levels represent considerable obstacles to the continuous growth of the Global Metal Injection Molding Market. Because the sector depends heavily on the reliable supply of specific metal powders, it is acutely susceptible to interruptions in raw material flow. To mitigate supply uncertainty, manufacturers frequently stockpile excess inventory, which generates artificial spikes in demand that are subsequently followed by severe periods of stagnation. This erratic cycle disrupts production schedules and restricts working capital, thereby limiting companies' capacity to expand operations or respond swiftly to actual end-market requirements.

Recent industry data quantifies the adverse effects of these disruptions. According to the Metal Powder Industries Federation, North American shipments of stainless steel powders were estimated to have fallen by 11% in 2024. Given that stainless steel is a primary feedstock for MIM applications, this reduction indicates that the industry was compelled to contract in order to adjust for previously inflated inventory levels. Such oscillations impede the market's progress by substituting consistent growth with cycles of oversupply and sharp retraction, complicating long-term strategic planning for manufacturers.

Market Trends

The commercialization of metal-ceramic composite feedstocks is transforming the material landscape as manufacturers increasingly focus on wear-resistant applications within the mining and industrial sectors. This trend entails processing hard materials, such as tungsten carbide, which provide durability superior to standard ferrous alloys, facilitating the creation of components designed for extreme operating conditions. This shift toward high-performance composites is evidenced by specific sectoral growth; according to the 'State of the PM Industry in North America - 2025' report by the Metal Powder Industries Federation in June 2025, shipments of tungsten carbide powder rose by 21.1% in 2024, marking a significant growth area amidst a general downturn in traditional metal powder volumes.

Simultaneously, the convergence of Metal Injection Molding with binder jetting additive manufacturing is accelerating as companies attempt to bridge the divide between rapid prototyping and mass production. By incorporating binder jetting, manufacturers can create complex, tool-free prototypes that exhibit material properties identical to sintered MIM parts, thereby simplifying the validation process for high-volume orders. This strategic integration is driving substantial investment; according to an October 2025 article by titled 'India's INDO-MIM Files for $113 Million IPO to Expand Metal Operations, Including 3D Printing,' Indo-MIM filed to raise roughly USD 113 million to finance capacity expansions, which includes the implementation of advanced binder jetting systems.

