Martin Short Almost Ruined Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's Wedding

Hollywood actor Martin Short has shared that he nearly ruined singer-actress Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.

The reason behind the same is the actor cutting into their cake before it was served, reports 'Female First UK'.

The 75-year-old actor assumed the small heart-shaped cake in the reception area section where he and the 33-year-old actress' 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars and crew sat, was for guests.

During the recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Martin said Selena and 37-year-old record producer Benny's nuptials, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025, was "perfect" before his faux pas, an hour before the cake was presented.

Martin said,"It was a big, big party, big tents and at the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs, so that if you had a group, like we had a group, Only Murders in the Building, there was about 12 of us, Dan Fogelman, Paul Rudd and (his wife) Julie. And there was a wedding cake by our section, but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back”.

As per 'Female First UK', Steve Martin, 80, had to leave the bash, also attended by the likes of pop megastar Taylor Swift, 36, and 34-year-old singer Ed Sheeran, early, but Martin could not let his Only Murders in the Building co-star go without a piece of cake.

Following laughs from the show's studio audience, Martin continued, "So after a few hours, they haven't cut their wedding cake yet, Steve said he was going to leave. And I said, 'Oh, wait a minute', maybe I'd had a cocktail, I don't know. So I said, 'Oh, Steve, you can't leave', I had a fork in my hand. 'You can't leave yet without a piece of wedding cake. And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group scream, 'Marty'”.

Martin said, "It was the wedding cake”. A photo of the cake, which had "Just Married" piped in icing on top, was then displayed showing the big slice mark and fork prints. After the programme's audience gasped, Martin said, "And you see, I tried to fix it with a fork. This was bad. This was about an hour before it was to be presented. And so I turned to Paul Rudd and said, 'So, do we just leave?'. And then they called the wedding coordinator, and then the chef came out”.

Impersonating the chef, who appeared to be French, Martin said, "He was like, 'What the hell happened here?'. Then they did surgery, but it ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake, and it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done”.

Amid a burst of laughter from the audience, a sweet photo of Selena and Benny popped up on screen, with the wedding cake turned at an angle so that Martin's attempted cutout did not appear in the shot.