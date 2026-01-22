Otto's French Restaurant Unveils Premier Private Dining Experience In Central London Award-Winning French Restaurant Offers Bespoke Private Dining For Up To 60 Guests In The Heart Of London

London, UK - Otto's French Restaurant, renowned for its exceptional French cuisine and signature pressed dishes, is now accepting bookings for its exclusive private dining room in London at 182 Gray's Inn Road WC1X 8EW.

The private dining room at Otto's provides an intimate and sophisticated setting for corporate events, celebrations, and special occasions, accommodating groups from 12 to 60 guests across various configurations. The versatile space offers seated dining for up to 24 guests on one elegant long table, 30 guests across three tables, or standing canapé receptions for up to 60 guests. For larger gatherings, the ground floor and basement dining rooms can accommodate up to 50 seated guests.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a truly personal and bespoke private dining experience," explains the Otto's team. "From the initial enquiry through to the final course, we work closely with our clients to create memorable occasions that showcase the very best of French gastronomy."

The private dining service is available seven days a week, offering flexibility for both lunch and dinner functions. Otto's eliminates financial barriers by requiring no minimum spend or room hire charge for groups of 12 or more guests throughout most of the year, making exceptional French dining accessible for a range of events.

Guests can select from seasonally changing menus that highlight the finest ingredients and classic French techniques. The restaurant's celebrated specialities – including the theatrical Homard à la Presse (pressed lobster), Canard à la Presse (pressed duck), and Pigeon à la Presse – can also be incorporated into private dining experiences for truly unforgettable occasions.

To ensure the highest standards of service and preparation, Otto's requests menu pre-orders seven working days in advance, with aperitif and wine selections confirmed five working days prior to each event. The dedicated team, led by private dining coordinator Alison, provides personalised attention to every detail.

Otto's French Restaurant has established itself as one of London's premier destinations for authentic French cuisine, combining traditional cooking methods with impeccable service in an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere.

For private dining enquiries and bookings, contact Alison at... or telephone 020 7713 0107.

About Otto's French Restaurant

Located in central London, Otto's French Restaurant specialises in classic French cuisine with a focus on rare culinary traditions including pressed duck, lobster, and pigeon preparations. Open for lunch Wednesday to Saturday and dinner Tuesday to Saturday, Otto's also offers private dining seven days a week for groups seeking an exceptional French dining experience.

Contact:

Otto's French Restaurant

182 Gray's Inn Road

London WC1X 8EW

Tel: 020 7713 0107

Email:...

Website: