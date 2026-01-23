Chinese Coast Guard Rescues Philippine Sailors In Disputed Waters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: Chinese coast guard ships pulled 17 Filipino sailors, including two dead, from disputed waters in the South China Sea on Friday after a cargo vessel capsized, China's military said.

The Singapore-flagged M/V Devon Bay and its crew of 21 Philippine sailors sent a distress signal at around 8:30 pm (1230 GMT) on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

China's Southern Theater Command said the ship "lost contact approximately 55 nautical miles northwest of Huangyan Island", using Beijing's name for the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The fish-rich Scarborough Shoal is a flashpoint of sometimes violent standoffs between the Philippines and China, which both claim the shoal and its waters as part of their territory.

The area is about 260 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast of the northern Philippines.



This handout from the Chinese Coast Guard taken and released by the Chinese embassy in Manila on January 23, 2026 shows a Chinese Coast Guard personnel rescueing a Filipino crew member of a capsized cargo ship near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP

"Two nearby Chinese Coast Guard vessels immediately went to help with rescue upon receiving orders," Southern Theater Command said in a post on social media network Weibo.

"As of 12:30 PM, 17 people had been rescued, of whom 14 are in stable condition, 2 have tragically died, and 1 is currently receiving treatment," the post said.

The search and rescue operation for the remaining four crew members was continuing.

Photos released by China's embassy in Manila showed the rescued Filipino sailors, whose vessel was believed to be carrying iron ore from the Philippines to China, receiving medical treatment.

A Philippine Coast Guard statement said the country's own vessels were headed to the area where the vessel had capsized, noting the ship's position was "within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone".

The ship was already listing 25 degrees when it called for help, it said.